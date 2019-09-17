Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,142,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,653 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $184,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,084,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,660,000 after purchasing an additional 382,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after purchasing an additional 488,675 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,008 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,964,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,803,000 after purchasing an additional 248,097 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,763,000 after purchasing an additional 440,954 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $236,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock worth $15,261,966 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. FIX assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 172,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,627. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $95.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

