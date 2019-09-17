Purex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,813.00 (PUREX)

Purex (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. Purex has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1,813.00 worth of Purex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Purex has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Purex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012158 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003418 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Purex Coin Profile

Purex is a coin. Purex’s total supply is 16,634,308 coins and its circulating supply is 14,165,313 coins. Purex’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The official website for Purex is purexalt.io

Purex Coin Trading

Purex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Purex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Purex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Purex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

