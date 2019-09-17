Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 708 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.16. 2,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.48. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $120.15 and a 1 year high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $647.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.43 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

