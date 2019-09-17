Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,190 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth $69,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 62.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

NFG stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30. National Fuel Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.88 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

