Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 907.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,929. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $55.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Central Pacific Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on CPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point set a $29.00 target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, CEO Paul K. Yonamine purchased 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $255,790.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Agnes Catherine Ngo purchased 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $253,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,645 shares in the company, valued at $226,674.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

