Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 36,644 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,644 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Flowers Foods worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 138.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 101.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24,825 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $60,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of FLO stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. 199,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,857. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $24.35.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.66 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.85%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

