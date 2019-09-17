Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 1.46% of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 238,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GYLD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,906. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.0364 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 8.2%.

