Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,102.8% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $246,000. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,949. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $93.42 and a 1-year high of $124.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.46 and a 200 day moving average of $116.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.3723 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

