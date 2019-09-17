Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 53,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.54. 10,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,197. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.01.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.1558 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

