Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 23,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 462,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $93.01. 1,943,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,722,070. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.27. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $94.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

