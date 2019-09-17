Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Square by 56.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,136,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472,640 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,388,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,744 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,034,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,963 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Square by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,237,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,294,000 after purchasing an additional 449,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 348,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,592. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average is $70.66. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,965.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,553,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,903,087.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,297,699.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,001 shares of company stock worth $5,295,829. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on Square and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Square from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.07.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

