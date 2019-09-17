Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Square by 56.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,136,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472,640 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,388,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,744 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,034,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,963 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Square by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,237,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,294,000 after purchasing an additional 449,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SQ traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 348,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,592. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average is $70.66. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,965.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $101.15.
In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,553,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,903,087.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,297,699.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,001 shares of company stock worth $5,295,829. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.
SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on Square and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Square from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.07.
Square Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Read More: Resistance Level
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.