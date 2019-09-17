Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €30.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.66 ($21.70).

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media stock opened at €13.97 ($16.24) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.81. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1 year low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a 1 year high of €23.06 ($26.81). The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

