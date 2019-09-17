ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) Stock Price Down 2.1%

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.85 and last traded at $46.85, approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71.

Get ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.13% of ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Europe Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of the developed markets in Europe.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.