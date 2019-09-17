ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.70. 251,687 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.49.

