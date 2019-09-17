Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Progressive by 15.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 335,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,789,000 after buying an additional 43,938 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $872,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 36,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 747,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,758,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,720,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,978,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $973,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,962.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $3,624,855. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.63. The stock had a trading volume of 76,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,216. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

