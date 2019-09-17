Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,413,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,065,000 after buying an additional 1,214,030 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,875,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 748,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,856,000 after buying an additional 238,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,598,000 after buying an additional 204,195 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 target price on Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Five Below from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Shares of FIVE traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $130.16. The stock had a trading volume of 110,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average of $125.31. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.38 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

