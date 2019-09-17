Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 2,535 Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,553 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 17,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,208,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,079,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,957,075. Banco Santander SA has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander SA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.