Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.13. 90,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,111. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 2.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.85.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 70.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider Eric Alejandro Miller sold 4,645 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $191,281.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 30,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,443. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

