Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,110,000 after purchasing an additional 103,768 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.80. 3,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,646. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $115.09 and a 12 month high of $139.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on FRT. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

