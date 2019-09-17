Profund Advisors LLC Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 133.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 119.6% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.72. 52,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,147. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $83.22 and a one year high of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.81%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $957,468.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,361 shares of company stock worth $11,374,563 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.