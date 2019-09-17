Profund Advisors LLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,499,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,423 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,412,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,151,000 after buying an additional 435,327 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,896,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,900,000 after buying an additional 71,860 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,631,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,878,000 after buying an additional 349,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,700,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,530,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $192.88. The stock had a trading volume of 511,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,270. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $121.47 and a twelve month high of $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.59. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 17,842 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.64, for a total value of $3,615,502.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,690.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,187,217 shares of company stock worth $429,841,069 in the last 90 days. 16.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $6.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

