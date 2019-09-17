Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 96 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,182,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 41.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AutoZone by 30.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in AutoZone by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in AutoZone by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Craig Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $24.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,155.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,279. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $705.01 and a 1 year high of $1,186.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,064.81.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. ValuEngine downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,030.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,140.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,068.94.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.