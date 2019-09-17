Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 924 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 53.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth $66,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $133.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,648. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average of $121.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.90 and a 12-month high of $138.92.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.613 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.31%.

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,571 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.