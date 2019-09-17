Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Walmart by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 50,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Walmart by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,580 shares of company stock worth $1,658,306. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $116.37. 2,812,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,452. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

