Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $12.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,358,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,637,000 after purchasing an additional 204,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,916,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55,811 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,169,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,554,000 after purchasing an additional 164,110 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,233,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,908,000 after purchasing an additional 51,345 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.36. 26,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,736. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.58. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $170.42.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.