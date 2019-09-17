Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,245,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $277.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

