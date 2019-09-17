Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 169,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,241,000 after buying an additional 152,127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.25. 41,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average is $112.54. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $115.42.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

