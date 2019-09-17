Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 6,950 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 239.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.22. The stock had a trading volume of 304,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,773. The firm has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.22. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

