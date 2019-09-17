Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 2,076 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 265,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806,274. The firm has a market cap of $204.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

