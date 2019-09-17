Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 1,048 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 47,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,833,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 146,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 91,921 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.70. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

