Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 6,836 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Celgene by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 273,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celgene during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celgene during the first quarter valued at $119,226,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Celgene during the first quarter valued at $226,613,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.86. 862,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $99.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CELG. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Celgene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

