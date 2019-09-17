Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,377,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,058 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 182.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,957,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,802,000 after buying an additional 3,201,662 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $37,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 76.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,871,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,669,000 after buying an additional 811,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 405.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 932,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after buying an additional 748,227 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.53. 3,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,854. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

