Private Advisor Group LLC Has $13.41 Million Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 733,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 298,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,555.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 271,557 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.59. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,703. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.0717 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th.

