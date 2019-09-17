Private Advisor Group LLC Has $11.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,007 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 175,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121,311 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $101,000.

ICSH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 147,734 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

