Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,047 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.63. 7,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,719. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $51.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73.

