Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.95% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $12,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 22,297 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,828 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 391,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 31,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

HYLS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,682. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.