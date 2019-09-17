Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 30,461 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,461 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in FedEx by 2,614.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in FedEx by 40.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,740,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $497,162,000 after acquiring an additional 792,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in FedEx by 63.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,548,876 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $280,985,000 after acquiring an additional 601,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in FedEx by 39.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,986,887 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 564,452 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,117. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $147.82 and a 1-year high of $259.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

