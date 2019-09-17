Posera (TSE:PAY) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Posera Ltd (TSE:PAY) dropped 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 92,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.81.

About Posera (TSE:PAY)

Posera Ltd., a hospitality technology company, manages merchant transactions with consumers and facilitates payments. The company develops and deploys touch screen POS system software and associated enterprise management tools, as well as POS applications; and provides Maitre'D which offers system hardware integration, merchant staff training, system installation, and post-sale software and hardware customer support services.

