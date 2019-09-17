Polis (POLIS) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Polis has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $5,632.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00005931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 8,055,713 coins and its circulating supply is 8,055,727 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

