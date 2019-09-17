Po.et (POE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.14 Million

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Po.et token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Bancor Network and Kyber Network. During the last week, Po.et has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $10.14 million and $271,664.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00205776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.01220210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00094611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015989 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020846 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx, Kyber Network, Binance, Bancor Network, COSS and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

