Pinnacle Investment Management Group Ltd (PNI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 on October 4th

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Ltd (ASX:PNI) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

ASX:PNI opened at A$4.49 ($3.18) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$5.08. The company has a market cap of $821.08 million and a P/E ratio of 26.26. Pinnacle Investment Management Group has a 52-week low of A$3.82 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of A$8.60 ($6.10).

Get Pinnacle Investment Management Group alerts:

In other news, insider Adrian Whittingham sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.45 ($3.16), for a total value of A$1,780,000.00 ($1,262,411.35).

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Investment Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Investment Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.