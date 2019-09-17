Pinnacle Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.86. 1,790,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,500,207. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.85. The company has a market cap of $345.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

