Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 183,251 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Target by 613.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,129,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,020,000 after buying an additional 2,690,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Target by 59.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,893,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,253,000 after buying an additional 1,081,856 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 162.2% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,242 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,362,000 after buying an additional 719,655 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Target by 310.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 877,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,594,000 after buying an additional 663,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Target by 21.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,961,000 after buying an additional 630,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $106.57. 1,242,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,377,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average of $84.95. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $120.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.37.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total value of $1,417,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,369 shares of company stock worth $9,751,164 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

