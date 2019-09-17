Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NMI by 9,602.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at about $542,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NMI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in NMI by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in NMI by 4.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $716,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley M. Shuster sold 38,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,067,881.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,804.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,571 shares of company stock worth $2,197,784. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of NMI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on shares of NMI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

NMIH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.27. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $91.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

