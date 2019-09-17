Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,673,000 after buying an additional 70,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,994,000 after buying an additional 871,373 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $1,698,478.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $251,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,743 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.19. The stock had a trading volume of 50,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $53.21 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average is $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

