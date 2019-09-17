Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.74 Million Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,341,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,856,000 after buying an additional 3,046,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,699,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,888,000 after purchasing an additional 764,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 153.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 909,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 551,345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,552,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,208,000 after acquiring an additional 239,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,704,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,551,000 after acquiring an additional 202,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

WRE traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,212. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.76 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.78%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

