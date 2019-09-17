Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.71 Million Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth about $232,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $304,000.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,619. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $56.31.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, insider Blake T. Deberry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $516,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DRQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.96.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.