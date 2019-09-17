Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 175.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of Innospec worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Innospec stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,807. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.07 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.99. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Innospec news, VP Brian Watt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $252,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,054.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Innospec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

