Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.09% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of CHSP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.15. 1,565,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,972. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.