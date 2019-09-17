Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.54. The stock had a trading volume of 83,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $83.67 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average of $103.91. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $206,053.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Zelman & Associates raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

